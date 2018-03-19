Sushant Singh Rajput’s leading lady for H’wood remake revealed

It has been revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput will romance ‘Rockstar’ fame Sanjana Sanghi, in ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ remake.

The 21-year-old actress has been seen in several movies before such as ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, apart from Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ where she played the role of Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister.

Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted, “The wait ends… Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra finalize the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for the Hindi adapation of the Hollywood blockbuster #TheFaultInOurStars… Sanjana Sanghi… Mukesh Chhabra directs the film.”

It was revealed in October last year that Sushant will essay the main lead, which was essayed by Ansel Elgort in 2014’s original.

The film is going to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood’s ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ based on the relationship of a terminally ill patient.

The directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, a renowned casting director, is still unnamed and is expected to release later this year.