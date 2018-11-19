Australia’s towering pacers are at an advantage against the “not that tall” Indian batsmen, says visiting vice-captain Rohit Sharma but insisted that his team is ready to rewrite the script of the battle this time.

India start the tour with the T20 Internationals from November 21 here and Rohit said said it would a tough task to counter the fast pitches.

“India have always played either at Perth (venue for second Test from December 14-18 this time) or Brisbane. These two conditions are challenging and the Australians have tall bowlers who exploit those conditions and use it to their advantage,” he said.

“Indian batsman are generally not that tall, so it is not easy for us but the guys are determined to change things this time, we are ready to accept the challenge,” he asserted.

“It is challenging for our batsmen…But most of the guys have come to Australia before. So they understand the conditions. Of course their bowling attack will challenge us whichever format we play but as a batting unit, we are prepared,” Rohit said.

“We want to make it count this time around, there is a real good feeling inside the group. The motive is to seize all the moments and win.”

Stressing on the significance of putting up a good performance in Australia ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Rohit said: “When you do well in Australia, you feel good as a team and thinking about the World Cup ahead, it can only give you confidence winning in places like Australia.”

Rohit said everybody in the team needs to step up against a formidable side like Australia.

“Australia in Australia will always be dangerous without a doubt. In places like Australia you want the whole unit to come together, that is our focus,” he said.

“We have some quality bowlers, in particular, spinners, so we will try to challenge them with our spinners. They still have a quality batting line-up, so let’s see how we go.”

Rohit said that the idea behind landing up early here was to adapt to the conditions as much as possible.

“This time around, we want to change our fortunes and come out with some exceptional performances. It is not going to be easy but we have quality in our group.”

“I have done well in limited overs here but the challenge obviously is red-ball cricket which right now I am not thinking of, just want to do well in T20 format and take it forward where we go.”

“I am not thinking about anything else but to go out there and put up a performance which my team expects me to do.”

The three-Test series begins at Adelaide, followed by the second, third and fourth Tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.