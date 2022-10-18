MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu | Image: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to pass a resolution against the central government’s “Hindi imposition” in the state assembly today, said sources. As per reports, the resolution requests the union government to treat all languages ‘equally’.

The state assembly session will start at 10 am today. The move comes after the parliamentary panel made a recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

Earlier on October 13, the ruling DMK’s youth and students wing announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu regarding the Hindi imposition by the Centre. Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement listed out the sacrifices youngsters made in history against “Hindi imposition” and said “not to impose another language war on us”. On October 10, Stalin tweeted: “The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul.”

“If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past,” Stalin added in his tweet.

Also amid the ongoing feud between the factions, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Pannerselvam (OPS) lashed out at the rival faction leader Edappadi Palalniswami (EPS) for not attending the assembly session that began on Monday.

The former Chief Minister OPS was seen participating in the proceedings of the House seated in the chair for AIADMK deputy floor leader. EPS was absent in the Assembly session. As per sources, he “boycotted” the Assembly session because rival faction leader OPS was made to sit as the Assembly Deputy Opposition Leader Chair, the sources said. Addressing mediapersons after the session, OPS said, “We are attending the Assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. You should ask the EPS faction why they did not attend the assembly session.” On being asked about the existing feud in the party, OPS said that it is a dangerous situation that the bylaws of the party are being changed.

“MGR created this party for the cadres and subsequently Amma lead the party. She executed a lot of social welfare schemes. She protected the bylaws created by MGR. Even after 100 years, the bylaws will be protected no matter what,” he said. “People of Tamil Nadu are supporting us. MGR said that the cadres are the roots of the party. It is a dangerous situation that the party bylaws are being changed. This will cause pain to the soul of MGR,” he further said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a condolence resolution for the death of UK Queen Elizabeth, the former MLAs and prominent politicians who passed away recently. Assembly Speaker M Appavu postponed the session after the condolence resolution was passed. Later the Business Advisory Committee headed by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu declared that the State Assembly session would continue for October 18 and 19.