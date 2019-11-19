A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 4 men including a minor on Saturday during the morning walk in Nalasopra area.

The incident took place when the girl was gone for a morning walk along with her friends. One of the accused told the girl to come with him, to which she objected. Later, the accused along with two of his accomplices assaulted her friends and the girl was forced inside a rickshaw at knifepoint, according to the Tulinj police.

The victim’s friends approached the Tulinj police station and lodged a complaint. As per the police reports, three accused are in their 20s’ while one of them is a 17-years old minor.

Police further said, the three accused took the girl to a flat in Nalasopara, where the minor accused was also present and the victim was raped there till evening.

The police successfully traced the girl with a help of cellphone network, and was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

Three accused have been arrested on Sunday from different locations, while one accused is absconding. They are believed to be drug addicts however; the police are still investigating the matter.

The accused are booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (n), 376 (D) for gangrape, 377 (unnatural offences), 365 (kidnapping), 368 (wrongful confinement), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and Sections of Pocso Act.