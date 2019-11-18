An 18-year-old girl from Punjab was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man under the pretext of food and accommodation. The accused was arrested by police after the victim complained to the Nagpada Police Station.

According to Police, on November 9 the girl had run away from her residence and landed at Mumbai Central station. At that time the accused Akhtar Qureshi approached her.

The victim said in her complaint that, “My father and mother do not share a cordial relation and I was tired of seeing them fight. On October 17, after I fought with my mother, I took Rs 10,000 cash from the house and left.”

The girl narrated her ordeal to the police and said Akhtar bought breakfast for her and took her to Kamathipura. Later on, he took her to a room where he raped her.

Based on complaint, police caught the accused and took him to the police station. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.