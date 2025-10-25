Tejashwi Yadav Says BJP ‘Scared’ of INDIA Bloc Naming EBC Leader as Deputy CM Candidate in Bihar

Image: PTI

INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP is “scared” after the Opposition alliance named an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) leader as its deputy chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav said the BJP’s “hatred” towards the EBC community has become evident after the coalition announced Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face.

“The BJP is repeatedly questioning our decision to nominate Mukesh Sahani. Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader as Bihar’s deputy CM candidate?” the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader asked.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Yadav said BJP leaders, who often label religious minorities as “infiltrators,” are now pretending to be concerned about their representation. “The same BJP that abuses minorities and threatens to send them to Pakistan is suddenly asking why we didn’t name a Muslim as deputy CM. We will soon address their concerns,” he remarked.

Reiterating his commitment to inclusivity, Yadav said, “This nation belongs to everyone. People of every caste and religion have contributed to building India.”

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Bihar, saying, “PM Modi hasn’t done even one per cent for Bihar compared to what he did for Gujarat. The people of Bihar are not fools—they understand everything and are now demanding answers from the NDA government.”