Tender Row in Panvel: Irregularities Alleged in Kalamboli Gate Pump Project, HC Case Cited 2

Serious irregularities have been alleged in the tender process floated by the Panvel Municipal Corporation for installing a gate pump system at Kalamboli Pond, raising concerns over cartelisation, abuse of authority and violations of procurement and vigilance norms.

The controversy has intensified as the matter is currently sub judice before the Bombay High Court, yet the civic body is accused of proceeding hastily towards awarding the contract. Stakeholders have flagged this move as undermining judicial oversight, particularly after objections were raised by established firms such as Welspun Michigan Adroit.

At the centre of the dispute is a mandatory Manufacturer’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) clause, which critics allege has been selectively enforced. According to the objections, several technically qualified bidders were denied MoUs without transparent or objective reasoning, while the condition allegedly favoured a specific contractor, Friends Electricals, effectively restricting competition and violating the principle of a level playing field.

The allegations are further compounded by claims of undue haste in finalising the tender, reportedly timed ahead of possible administrative reshuffles, fuelling suspicions of pre-determination and conflict of interest.

On the technical front, the tender specifications are alleged to promote smaller, foreign-made gate pump systems while sidelining larger, proven systems already in operation across India. Critics argue that factors such as lifecycle costs, maintainability, redundancy and Indian operating conditions have been overlooked, potentially exposing public infrastructure to operational risks.

The process is also accused of violating multiple directives of the Central Vigilance Commission, including guidelines on brand neutrality, functional specifications and avoidance of restrictive eligibility criteria. No clear justification or competent approval for these deviations has been made public, it is alleged.

Taken together, the alleged MoU manipulation, vendor-specific conditions, suppression of objections and rushed decision-making have sparked fears of misuse of public funds and erosion of trust in municipal governance. Critics warn that if the allegations are not independently examined, the case could set a troubling precedent for urban procurement practices across the country.