Opposition boycotts Assembly after Speaker Rahul Narvekar denies question on TET exam scam, where the Opposition had alleged that Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar’s daughters benefitted. After the boycott, Fadnavis said that Sattar’s daughters had not benefitted. He said that the alleged scam took place during the MVA government and is now falsely alleging Sattar of malpractices. Fadnavis said that the previous government had appointed disqualified companies to conduct exams by making them qualified for conducting exams. “We will conduct a high-level inquiry into this and find the perpetrators behind this,” he said.