Election Commisssion

The Election Commission freeze the symbol and name.

Uddhav Thackeray had submitted Trishul, torch, and the rising sun to ECI.

Sena will have to contest Andheri by-polls with a new symbol till the decision of ECI is made.

Arvind Sawant stated that Sena will take a decision on the new symbol very soon.

Sena leaders stated that they had heard of freezing of symbols but banning the name of the party had happened for the first time. Other leaders from sena said that whatever decision is made by ECI we will go with it.

Devendra Fadanvis who is part of the current government says once the final decision on the party name and symbol comes out I believe The Shinde faction will succeed to claim proprietary

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse while speaking to Afternoon Voice said, “We are yet to take a call on this front, and the final decision of submitting our choice to ECI will be done by CM Eknath Shinde.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi said to Afternoon Voice that the script had not yet been received by the BJP. as they had mortgaged their brains.

Shinde faction had not yet submitted any symbol or name to ECI as they are seen either clueless or in wait and watch the situation.