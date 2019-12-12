An offence has been registered against a Thane resident for allegedly forging documents to get a caste certificate for his daughter, police said on Thursday.

As per report, the police on Wednesday registered an offence against Sachin Bhayje based on a complaint from the office of Thane Nayab Tehasildar, where the accused had allegedly applied for the caste certificate.

Police said, On February 8 this year, the accused had submitted an application seeking caste certificate for his daughter who is studying in a school. Along with the application, Bhayje allegedly submitted copies of supporting documents, one of which was a forged extract of the school’s register that stated “Hindu- Kunbi” as his caste, he said.

When officials checked with the school for verification, they found that the copies had been forged, as the original extract only had the word “Hindu”.

Thane City police PRO Sukhada Narkar said and offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Bhayje with the Thane Nagar police station.