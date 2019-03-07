A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has awarded life imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for killing his minor cousin after she refused to marry him.

District Judge SP Gondhalekar on Wednesday pronounced Jahir Sayyed guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt and assault) and fined him Rs 6,000.

According to the prosecution, Sayyed was in love with his 14-year-old cousin and wanted to marry her.

However, the girl and her family members opposed it, arguing that she was a minor.

Sayyed along with two of his friends went to the girl’s house in Mumbra town on November 3, 2014 and when she again refused his proposal, he stabbed her 10 times with a knife, killing her on the spot, the prosecution said.

His two friends ran away from the spot, and when the girl’s father tried to save her, Sayyed attacked him also, injuring him.

Sayyed was subsequently arrested and a case lodged against him.

As many as 13 prosecution witnesses, including the girl’s father, deposed in the court.

The judge while pronouncing the sentence said the prosecution successfully proved all the charges against Sayyed beyond reasonable doubt.

The court gave benefit of doubt to the two friends of Sayyed and acquitted them.