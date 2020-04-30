The cancer deaths in film industry started from Nargis Dutt, Bollywood’s successful and dearly loved heroine and Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis lost her life to cancer, and in last two-day cancer took two more lives of Irrfan khan and Rishi Kapoor. Recently, the news regarding actress, Sonali Bendre was over hyped, her getting admitted from hospital to various haircuts, the cancer journey was hitting every day headlines, but somehow, she and Liza Rey survived of it. Others were not very fortunate, there have been many artists who have not only suffered such a threatening disease but have survived as well. There are few unfortunate cases in which the celebrity lost the battle against cancer.

Sonali Bendre informed her fans through social media that she is suffering from a ‘’high grade cancer’’. In this disease different parts of the body don’t work properly and it grows more rapidly than common cancer. Liza Ray, Actor-model, was diagnosed with blood cancer but she fought the cancer quite bravely and today she is mother of beautiful Kid. Famous actor, Manisa koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was forty-two years old. Nonetheless, she didn’t give up and went to New York for her treatment and won the battle. Later in 2015, doctors gave news about her complete recovery. She recently played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother in movie ‘Sanju’.

Whereas Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Hindi cinema, was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. After fighting a yearlong battle with cancer, he lost the battle of life. Another famous filmmaker and actor of Indian film industry; Feroz Khan embraced the lap of death at the age of 69 due to cancer. His last wish was to stay at his Bangalore’s farmhouse during the last days of his life. Vinod Khanna, Bollywood’s legendary actor, lost his life last year while fighting the disease. He was suffering from bladder-cancer. Pictures of his last days at hospital went viral on social media in which he looked feeble and weak.

In last two days Irrfan khan, Bollywood’s versatile heartthrob, also took on to social media earlier this year and informed his fans that he is suffering from a ‘’ neuro-endocrine’’ cancer. It is an intestine related malady, and is considered one of the parlous types and Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor known for legendary work in films succumbed to cancer.

One in every 10 Indians will develop cancer and one in every 15 will die of the disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report, highlighting the perils posed by the illness. According to the study, India, with a population of 1.35 billion, witnessed as many as 1.16 million new cancer cases and 784,800 cancer deaths in 2018. Breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer and colorectal cancer most common types of cancer in India, which together accounted for 49% of all new cancer cases. the celebrity cases hit the headlines but people with no name fame, die silent death without any mention or hype.

Cancer patterns in India are dominated by a high burden of tobacco-related head and neck cancers, particularly oral cancer, in men and of cervical cancer in women; both of these cancer types are associated with lower socioeconomic status. The burden of cancer types, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, associated with overweight and obesity, lower levels of physical activity, and sedentary lifestyles is increasing and these cancer types are associated with higher socioeconomic status. During the past two decades, India has been one of the world’s best performing and most stable economies, and this economic development has given rise to vast socioeconomic changes, with an increasing risk of non-communicable diseases, including cancer. WHO has also warned that the world may witness a 60% increase in cancer cases over the next two decades if the current trend continues. The greatest increase–an estimated 81%–in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries where survival rates are currently lowest. This is largely because these countries have had to focus their limited health resources on combating infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health, while health services are not equipped to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers. If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured.

WHO highlighted a wide range of proven interventions to prevent new cancer cases. These include controlling tobacco use (responsible for 25% of cancer deaths), vaccinating against hepatitis B to prevent liver cancer, eliminating cervical cancer by vaccinating against HPV, screening and treatment, implementing high-impact cancer management interventions that bring value for money and ensuring access to palliative care including pain relief.

At least 7 million lives could be saved over the next decade, by identifying the most appropriate science for each country situation.

With lot of medical evolution, death rates declined for 11 of the 19 most common cancers among males, while the rate remained stable in 4 of these cancers and increased in 4. In particular, the rate remained stable in prostate cancer and increased in oral cavity and pharynx cancers, soft tissue cancers including heart, brain, and other nervous system, and pancreatic cancer. The death rates declined for 14 of the 20 most common cancers among females, including lung and bronchus cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer (CRC). The death rates increased, however, for cancers of the uterus, liver, brain, and other nervous system. Oral cavity and pharynx cancer death rates remained stable in females.

