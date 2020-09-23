These days some media houses and celebrities are reaching their orgasm with their kind of breaking news. Day by day Indian media is losing credibility in its rush for broadcast. Is it trying to play the role of intelligence authorities, detectives, prosecutor, jury, judge, and everything? Is self-regulation in the media the need of the hour? Seasoned politicians and journalists engaged themselves in a shabby debate on prime time. They talk similarly and they are given the opportunity to speak just because they pick the agenda of a news anchor. Those who oppose his point of view are either humiliated or ignored. The media goes too deep without going far enough. Right now, some celebrities and professionals, making their constant presence in prime-time debates, these channels are stalled on two topics: Bollywood and Maharashtra politics. From Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s suicide to drugs, and name-calling the Thackeray family. Media missing the narrative. They became creepy voices supported by social media celebs. Media regulated by politicians and political funders is the last thing that should happen.

These days it is in the debate that Jaya Saha is being questioned by NCB in the Sushant-Rhea drug angle probe. Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha’s name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting “four drops” of some substance in somebody’s drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drugs– CBD Oil. The central anti-drugs agency so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network. NCB is doing its job, but there is too much leak in the news and the media is making mountains out of a mole. How healthy journalism is this? There are attacks on various people, one example is Deepika Padukone, just because she has expressed her solidarity to the students in JNU by making her presence known for film promotions, she has been dragged in every controversy. Let the investigative agencies find the truth and prove them guilty. Why run media trials?? NCB’s probe into Bollywood and Drugs is not yet completed. Let the agencies do their job. There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB’s investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs – regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan’s name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor’s prospective summoning is a new development. In 2008, Shradh Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor was among 240 youths, including 38 women, detained after the police raided a rave party. He was released soon after medical examination and after their blood samples were collected and sent for forensic analysis. But that time also the media went wild in publishing this news and declaring him a druggist. The same is happening with his sister too. Drugs are not a new syndrome in Mumbai’s elite class. Drugs and alcohol addiction is one of the dark as well as pretty open truths of Bollywood, without naming some of the most loving stars that we see today on-screen are drug addicts. Everyone knows about this but nobody cares.

Links to the underworld as well Black money laundering is also an open as well as the dark side of Bollywood, many well-famed stars have underworld connection with some well-known mafia-don. Money laundering is also a well-known process that happens in Bollywood, think you must have seen many nonsense movies which you think that why these are even made, Money laundering can be a reason, making black money to white. Casual sex and sexual fetish are one of the dark secrets that stars are often exposed to, regular link-ups breakups, sex parties, and all sorts of fun that can be achieved with money and fame can be seen with stars. Depression and social anxiety are common in the film industry. Here, nobody is a friend- nobody is Foe. These days some actresses and actors with their political inclinations and motives have created undue controversy against successful actresses and actors. Movies are considered as one of the most influential methods to affect people’s mentality, today we see abusive language, excess use of drugs, alcohol, vulgarity, violence inside movies, invoking the inner darkness of human personality just to make money. Something similar is happening in their personal lives too.

Besides Underworld, Bollywood celebrities have close connections with many political parties, they’re allies with several politicians & policemen who help them in getting out of troubles during distressing times. Many celebrities are fearless due to backing from powerful parties in the respective governments. Political parties like BJP and Congress have several allies in Bollywood who promote these parties in return of favors from them and seat in the parliament when they venture into politics after retiring from movies.

These days Indian media is stuck to sensational updates in the ongoing Bollywood-Drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Justice for Sushant has taken a back seat and somewhat forgotten these days, Drugs is not the main reason for Sushant’s murder. I think soon people will forget Sushant’s death and they will focus more on drugs because Rhea Chakravarty’s arrest somehow got managed in a drug probe but not in connection with the abetment of suicide. Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s sisters were getting probed for the last-minute developments in his death, so the family went in mute state. Sushant’s family, lawyer, Bihar police, and section of media all are silent on justice for Sushant because they know their voices were foul. Now the new chapters have opened up for TRP and that is nothing but Drugs, let see how long this topic remains in the news.

