With name, fame and expectations to deliver, Taapsee Pannu has also gained the confidence that she won’t be subjected to audiences’ “abuses” over her choice of films.

With four Hindi releases — “Dil Junglee”, “Soorma”, “Mulk” and “Manmarziyaan” — and a Telugu film “Neevevaro”, 2018 saw a lot of the actor — but in all different shades.

Pannu believes last year was “crucial” as it made her trust her instincts even more.

“It is the confidence that I have gained over the years. With certain films, you know that they won’t hurl abuses at me. With most of my films, I have that much of confidence. They may do lesser numbers than what we expect or people would talk. But they will appreciate the effort.

2018 was a very pivotal year for me about having confidence in my choices, which now I have. I know my path is such that till the time I’m surprising my audience, they are going to love me. The day I start becoming predictable, it will be my downfall. So I’m walking that path,” the actor told in an interview.

Pannu said taking up different roles in back-to-back films was a conscious effort. The actor said, this year too, she will follow a similar trajectory.

Her first release is mystery thriller, “Badla”, in which she reunites with her “Pink” co-star Amitabh Bachchan in yet another lawyer-client narrative at its centre.

The film is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film “Contratiempo” (“The Invisible Guest”) and is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

Indian audiences have not been very receptive to the remakes of international mystery thrillers but Pannu said same story feels new when made for a different audience.

This year, Pannu will next be seen playing an ISRO scientist in “Mission Mangal”, which is being touted as India’s ‘first space film’ and a sharpshooter in biographical drama “Saand Ki Aankh”.

“Badla” releases Friday.