The Democracy News Honoured with NAI Award for Best Digital News Platform

The Democracy News, a proud sister platform of Afternoon Voice, has been awarded the Newspaper Association of India (NAI) Award for Best Digital News Platform at the 33rd NAI Achievement Awards held at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The award was presented by renowned screenwriter and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayendra Prasad, Gajender Yadav, MLA from Delhi, and Dr. Vipin Gaur, General Secretary of NAI. The association recognized The Democracy News for its distinguished contribution, exemplary dedication, and outstanding excellence in digital journalism. The NAI certificate also commended the platform’s unwavering commitment to truth, integrity, and meaningful service to society and the nation.

As part of the Brandbuzz Multimedia Group, The Democracy News was envisioned by Founding Editor Vaidehi Taman, who has been a strong advocate of fearless journalism and democratic dialogue. Her vision for the platform has always been rooted in empowering citizens with credible, independent, and thought-provoking news content. She has consistently emphasized that digital journalism must uphold the highest ethical standards while embracing innovation and accountability.

Under her leadership, The Democracy News has grown into a dynamic digital ecosystem known for its sharp political interviews, grassroots reportage, and unbiased storytelling. The platform reflects Vaidehi Taman’s belief that journalism must remain a pillar of democracy—transparent, responsible, and accessible to every citizen.

The recognition from NAI marks a significant milestone in the platform’s journey and further strengthens its commitment to delivering honest, impactful, and people-centric journalism. As The Democracy News continues to expand its reach, it remains firmly aligned with the vision of its founding editor: to create a news space that informs, inspires, and upholds the true spirit of democracy.

