The fairytale love story of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain was a political strategy?

Around half a million people break up every day in India but life goes on. People learn and unlearn. Some break up for lack of compatibility, some fall out of love, some fall for someone else, and at times, even for no reason. Nusrat Jahan is a Member of Parliament from the Basirhat Constituency in West Bengal and belongs to the TMC party.

A year ago, she married Nikhil Jain from Kolkata and sported sindoor, mehndi and attended parliament. She even touched the feet of Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker. Typical Hindu traditions, her conduct was liked by many Indians. The press too ran many positive stories of her behaviour in parliament and Twitter went gaga over her behaviour. Even many BJP supporters fell into the trap.

Prashant Kishor and Mamta Banerjee were the two people who are responsible for the changeover of Nusrat Jahan and a political game played by the political strategists. TMC is being regarded as Muslim appeasement and anti-Hindu party unlike it had a secular image before the 2019 election. TMC wanted to win the state election of 2021 and she can only win if Hindus also support the party.

Nusrat Jahan is a symbol of TMC secularism image as planned by TMC poll strategist. For an actress and politician like Nusrat Jahan, religion and traditions in public life are driven by agenda and not beliefs. All these Sindoor, Mangalsutra, Jai Hind, Vande Matram were political accessories and slogans for her. The marriage was for the purpose and now its irrelevant to her life. Her marriage was the talk of the town and no one ever imagined that the marriage would end up this way.

One day Nusrat Jahan, in the statement, stated, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.” She went on to allege that their separation happened long back, but she did not speak about it as she intended to keep her private life to herself.

Jahan accused Jain of mishandling her accounts, and she alleged Jain of taking her money without her knowledge. her estranged husband Nikhil Jain has issued a letter in which he made some revelations. Nikhil Jain has asserted that they lived together as ‘husband and wife’ but despite his ‘best of efforts’, her attitude towards him and the marriage changed within a year. This comes after Nusrat Jahan put out a detailed statement where she claimed that her marriage with Nikhil Jain had been ‘invalid’ as per Indian laws and also by the laws of Turkey where the wedding had taken place. Pertinently, Jain also contests Nusrat Jahan’s claims about various

Amongst various theories and news reports, Nikhil Jain also issues a statement stating that Nusrat Jahan’s ‘marriage invalid’ is not invalid. He wrote, Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, Nusrat Jahan’s behaviour started changing towards Nikhil, for reasons best known to her,” he said while adding that on multiple occasions he asked her to get their marriage registered but by some pretext or the other, she avoided doing so.

On November 5, 2020, she left Nikhil’s flat with bag and baggage along with her personal values, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter they never stayed together after being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting, he added in the statement.

Pointing out that he got ‘disheartened’ by going through various media reports regarding his outings and felt cheated, he accepted filing a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges’ Court for annulment of their marriage on March 8, 2021. He then outlined that as the matter is sub judice, he cannot divulge all details but went forward to ‘clear’ certain things. The statement of Jain comes a day after Nusrat Jahan issued her statement.

Jahan got married to Jain in June 2019 in the attractive town of Bodrum in Turkey. On their first anniversary, she had penned a note for Nikhil Jain saying “You are my today and all of my tomorrows, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love.” She further mentioned how delighted she was when Nusrat and Nikhil got married, as they belonged to different religions. Marital discord between Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain has been doing the rounds for a few months now.

Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us at feedback@afternoonvoice.com