MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Monday firmly rejected the recent statement by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about “unwarranted and narrow-minded comments”.

Responding to media queries regarding the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments.”

The 57-member OIC had raised concerns against the “systematic harassment of minorities in India” on Sunday. Meanwhile, India conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities.

“The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies,” read the MEA release.

“It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests,” said Bagchi. He urged the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.