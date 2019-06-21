After having conquered hearts with ‘The Jungle Book’ in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and crown jewel — ‘The Lion King’ — with ground-breaking technology that re-imagines the greatest story ever told.

Etched forever in pop culture, the animated version was known for its strong and emotional storytelling and memorable characters that won hearts of fans everywhere. With the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba getting us emotional each time, who can forget the perfect comic timing of Timon and Pumbaa, the reluctant but witty bird Zazu and the menacingly evil villain Scar, rounding up the stellar cast!

While it has been recently announced that actor Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan will be voicing Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi version, now the studio has orchestrated a befitting casting for the rest of the characters as well! Bollywood’s menacing villain Ashish Vidyarthi will give us the chills as Scar. India’s biggest comic talent Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and veteran Asrani will be lending their trademark wit and humor as Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu respectively.

“The Lion King is a classic that epitomizes Disney’s prowess of bringing heart-warming stories that are timeless and transcend generations. A quintessential story of a father and his son and their heart-warming relationship; it’s a tale of a pride of lions that will connect with audiences emotionally. The movie is a pioneering blend of live-action filmmaking techniques and state-of-the-art virtual reality technology never seen before on celluloid,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Directed by ‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Jungle Book’ fame director Jon Favreau, Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its strong and emotional storytelling and memorable characters. Now, the heroic coming-of-age journey will make it to the large canvas with a pioneering and game changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ releases on July 19, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘The Lion King’ journeys to the African savanna where a future King is born. Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. However, not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile.

With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.