Let us start from the beginning, the very beginning. Work is always followed by rest and rest by work, that is, how things work. Similarly, countries rest too, that is, they get money. World War I and World War II came to a pause due to economic instability. Just as it happens during Diwali, you run out of crackers when you run out of celebration savings. Countries use billions of dollars or upto their extent to go against any other country for war! Every world war had its own rupture period or a spark. Trench warfare was the rupture point in 1914 for the first World War. Of course, there have been many world wars and many legends have claimed to rule the world. However, historically the first World War began in 1914 and ended after 4 years of gruesome fall. There have been saying that ‘Allied’ forces won the first World War and then the fights came to a halt until 1918.

Surely, it is not the nature of any countries administration to be ‘friendly’ with another. For example, two enemies join forces to over-rule the third enemy, such were Allied forces and the Central powers; they were not supposed to be friendly with each other, however, they never over-ruled each other as well. Well, not in the abstract because, Russia and United states were the Allied powers against the Central. Surely the casualties in the first World War included 37+ million civilians. It is also considered that the death toll by 1920 raised to more than 100+ million post World War 1, due to the influenza pandemic. Some have even credited Germans to have used their pharmacy labs to create the biological weapon against their enemies. Few things that many might not have noticed or questioned, is the ‘evolution’. This virus, which has been genetically challenged for the cure, has an ability to evolve at a rapid speed.

Adamantane drugs were used to treat this virus. Recent studies have shown that influenza is mainly present in most living plants, mammals and even birds, however, they are dormant in nature at the moment. Swine flu and Bird flu are considered to have roots to the N lineage of this virus. The evolution of this virus is so profound that it has actually adopted the antidote as an evolutionary habit that it the resistance power of this virus has increased upto 90% for the antiviral compound Adamantine. This drug is also identified as a key structural subunit in several synthetic cannabinoid designer drugs aka AB-001 and SDB-001. These designer drugs ‘may mess around’ with the receptors of the natives brain. Millions of dollars are spent by various pharmaceutical companies and the major researchers are : GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune Inc, Novartis, etc. Also, recently the SC has dishoured Novartis’ plea for their patent on a drug which claims to have been used to cure cancer. Surely, the vaccinations should be free, if government has been sponsoring the researches but, the companies do have the rights to patent their findings. The need for research is high against the deadly evolutions of the N lineage virus and so far, Novartis has been in the news for taking the lead in research (followed by their patent applications).

The World War II started in 1939 and lasted way more than the previous World War. The emergence to cease this war was the forecast of the 2nd great economic depression, the World War began right after or during the closing phase of the first economic depression. The recovery from the World War II also called in the emergence of the United Nations after the World War II in 1945, UN was formed to replace the League of Nations to stop wars between countries and to provide a platform for dialogues and debates. However, it is a well-known fact that when the US attached the middle east, there were almost no dialogues done in the United Nations whereas as per the compliance for the member states, they are required to have a documented dialogue before declaring the war. The fall of the World Trade Centre was considered to be the rupture of the World War III however, after the once-and-for-all bombardments of US over the Middle-east, it is no more considered as the rupture. The young leader Kim Jong Un has not left an easy breathers for anyone in the world. However, none of the ‘internet nations’ have considered their warnings seriously. North Korea has claimed that it will soon start the war against South Korea. The US Officials have confirmed that North Korea can test fire their missiles, short range and long range anytime. However, North Korea is under surveillance of the United States. The US still feels that North Korea is a threat to security of the US. Due to its geographical location, it can heavily impact the trade with Asian to the US and EU countries and this impacting the over all global economy. The slight hit from North Korea on South Korea may impact Japan.

The US has been assisting South Korea against threat making North Korea. Alliances of different countries are talked over by the mutual benefit in terms of security and business models. Indo-Russian bilateral relations are an open book for the countries over all. In the first quarter of the year, the US and Japanese markets have pulled more than $1 Billion from India and other BRICS economies. Considering the deficit, India is at -951, whereas the US and Japan are at 53k and 10k respectively. BRICS nations are at economical fall out with Brazil at -1.3k, Russia at -698, and Africa at -47. However, on the flip-side of currencies, West Europe is at 3.2k and Emerging Europe is at -654, tallying to a total profit for Europe as a whole. From what we know so far, we know our allies, whether we like to speak their language or we don’t, they are definitely not, as a whole!

Surely, there were changes of us to discuss about Modi , BJP, Karnataka, lawmaker’s daughter and Rahul. However, this time it was a simple attempt to show the broader introspection of the world that we live in, yet another attempt to show you, beyond the news.

