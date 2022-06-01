The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi to appear before it in June regarding a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper. We have summoned Rahul Gandhi on June 2 and Sonia Gandhi on June 8, ED sources said.

Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference said there is no evidence of money laundering or of any money exchange. The party has accused the Centre of political vendetta and misusing central probe agencies to target the opposition with an eye on assembly elections”This is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more fragile than a pack of cards. We will face it. They do not intimidate us. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and cheap politics,” Mr Singhvi told reporters.

The agency, officials said, wants to record their statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The party has pointed out that there was no money exchange, and only conversion of debt into equity to pay off dues like salaries, etc. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.ions.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are firm to honour the ED summons and not delay or seek an adjournment, sources said. “It’s a political, social, economic, and legal battle,” the party has asserted. The central probe agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

Tehseen Poonawalla said, “The absolutely shameless ED has summoned Rahul Gandhi and Smt Sonia Gandhi. The ED director’s term was illegally extended by the present union government. The National Herald case is a bogus case.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Stated that the National Herald newspaper in 1942, the British tried to suppress it, today Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president SoniaGandhi and RahulGandhi. Surjewala said: “By targeting National Herald every now and then, the BJP has disgraced and disrespected freedom fighters as their [BJP’s] predecessors didn’t play a role in India’s Freedom Movement.” He also said that the National Herald newspaper was started in 1942.

“In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the government didn’t like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems,” Singhvi added.

Nishant Varma, Political Analyst said, “The National Herald case, alleged ‘Money Laundering’ was closed by ED in 2015. Now in 2022 ED summons the top two Politicians of INC, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. As a proven legacy, Modi Govt has used the ‘Independent Agencies’ on several occasions for “Cheap Politics”, this helps them harness pro Hindutva votes. Unfortunately, Modi has played over smart pied piper this time, touching the wrong chord. This matter is unlike the ‘Jain Hawala Case’, wherein LK Advani was pardoned and let off. Herein, the case is politically motivated. Moreover, Chanakya explains well that ‘Over smart rulers tend to take blunderous decisions’ at times. Ever since 2013 Modi has been targeting the “Gandhi’s Damad” in vain, right years down the line, Mr Modi is still desperate to get some output from nowhere. In my opinion, any such desperate measure by ED shall help the INC in creating a huge pro-Congress wave and shall be a death trap for BJP’s national politics, especially in the times when India faces a humongous Economic Crisis and distrust towards Modi growing at Rocket speed. While everyone is bound to abide by the Law and must cooperate, there is a limit to misusing Law enforcement agencies, as a Huge Revolt can get auto instigated in such scenarios, which may prove lethal for Modi and the BJP, although positive for the country to find alternative rulers of India in no time. These summonses provide mixed feelings to critics of the establishment.”

Sunil Kumar, a singer said, “It’s 7-8 years old case of National herald which they found nothing till now. Just to drag on the case further they had to do something to show they are working on it nothing else. National Herald is a congress newspaper started by Pandit Nehru in 1938. it’s now taken over by young India Ltd owned by Indian national Congress.”

The alleged misuse of assets worth over 2,000 crore in an equity transaction is the subject of the National Herald lawsuit. The Gandhis were served with the notice a few days ago. In April, the ED interrogated former Union minister Pawan Bansal and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the National Herald money laundering investigation. In the instance of the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, by Young Indian Pvt Ltd, accusations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust have been leveled.