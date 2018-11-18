US President Donald Trump has said he had spoken with the CIA chief on the agency’s assessment of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and that there will be a “very full report” by Tuesday, amid reports that the CIA had held powerful the Saudi crown prince responsible for the murder of the dissident journalist.

The death of 59-year-old Khashoggi, a one-time insider turned critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a resident of the US has spurred a wave of international anger against Saudi Arabia and its ruler.

In an interaction with reporters in California on Saturday, Trump said that he spoke with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel, who has been studying this case very closely.

“It’s a horrible thing that took place, the killing of a journalist…It should never have happened,” Trump said.

Asked about reports that the CIA had assessed involvement by the crown prince, the president said, “They haven’t assessed anything yet. It’s too early. That was a very premature report.”

“We’ll be having a very full report over the next two days, probably Monday or Tuesday,” Trump said.

He then said more definitely that there would be “a report on Tuesday.”