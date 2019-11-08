After Devendra Fadnavis resigned as chief minister of Maharshtra on Friday, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference for media on the false allegation made by Fadnavis against Sena.

Thackeray slammed ally BJP for trying ‘to prove him a liar’, claiming that it had agreed to share the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra during his talks with Amit Shah.

On Fadnavis allegation Thackeray said, “I am not a BJP wala. I do not lie. They had promised us and are now going back on their words.” Thackeray also alleged that the BJP tried to finish us with “sweet talk”.

Thackeray says he was hurt that the BJP tried to portray him as a liar.

He said, he would fulfill the promise made to his father, late Sena founder Bal Thackeray, to install a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state, and does not need Devendra Fadnavis or Shah for this.

He did not hold talks with the BJP after the Assembly poll results came in on October 24 as he could not tolerate being called a liar, he added.

The Sena chief also denied Fadnavis’s claim that Sena leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Thackeray , he did not attack Modi but criticised the NDA government from time to time over policies.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister’s post, resulting in a stalemate despite the poll results giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.