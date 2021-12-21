This Christmas and New-year Party with family inside the home

Maharashtra has been affected badly by the spread of the new variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), named Omicron. Its capital Mumbai is among the worst affected districts in the state. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, all eligible citizens are required to complete their inoculation by taking both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed at public places, including public transport.

Meanwhile, the authorities have asked to avoid any kind of crowding, public or private gathering by following Covid-19 guidelines. Maharashtra government has come up with strict guidelines to deal with Covid’s Omicron variant. As we approach the third year of the pandemic people are uncomfortable with the idea of another restriction. This Pandemic has taught us so much that we need to be really vigilant and careful. Even today in spite of several warnings people don’t wear masks, fewer practice social distancing.

The pandemic is not over. Cases are rising across the globe in the form of new variants again, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to say it is “very worried”. Almost all small businesses are at risk because somehow, they were renewing from previous losses, if businesses collapse, they won’t be able to survive this repeated loss. These small businesses will be lost forever. Only sitting at home with no earnings is not fair. People even require money to fight coronavirus as well as their lives ahead. For example, one small cobbler or a beautician, they are fetching their livings and also paying GST to all other taxes to the government, without making any financial obligations.

These people are huge in numbers, they earn and save in banks and in the end banks are emptied by governments. Also, these are the people who have suffered huge losses during the corona lockdown. They can’t take another pinch to their pocket. Government has no planning for rendering hands to such sectors.

The Mumbai Police also issued a notification, stating that action will be taken against violators as per the Indian Penal Code as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act. Residential societies in Mumbai will not be allowed to conduct terrace parties during Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Societies cannot organize functions on their premises or use them for commercial purposes till December 31.

You can indulge in fun-filled activities with your close family and friends inside the house by singing, playing games, dancing, and throwing small parties. Night clubs, movie theatres, resorts, restaurants and amusement parks would be kept closed.

Don’t forget, many have lost their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and relatives to COVID-19. We almost lost two academic years. Still, the world is in the grip of a pandemic. We haven’t yet overcome the tragedy of this mysterious disease. The world is heading towards an economic disaster. The economists fear that there is a greater challenge ahead in the New Year. We need money, life and health to live the rest of our life.

Let us be grateful to the Almighty God for we are alive, hale and healthy. Several state governments have banned wild celebrations. They have also restricted the mobility of people by blocking roads and there is going to be strict control over-celebrating throughout the night. In these abnormal situations save your money and energy. Pray to God, Rest well. Eat good food. Be with your family. If you are alone, you can still have good things to eat, and as long as you have TV and internet it’s all good! Start off by having lots of video calls with family and friends – and maybe even make some new friends in chat rooms or via the pen-friend sites. Start off a 2021 diary and make yourself a calendar if you don’t have one, and begin to plan the New Year. Make a list of 12 things you want to accomplish and try to do one every month.

At midnight pour yourself a glass of your favourite tipple and down it with chocolates or cake, and take selfies. Be happy, bid farewell to a new year and welcome the brand-new year, and think positive for the future.

Happy New Year my friends.