Working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an unmatched experience for any actor and the same feeling is shared by Alia Bhatt.

The ‘Raazi’ star, who is working with the Shahenshah of Bollywood for the first time in ‘Brahmastra’, describes the experience as ‘supreme greatness’.

After wrapping up the first day of the shoot on Thursday, Alia took to Twitter to share her excitement of filming with the 75-year-old.

“Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old further said she “can’t wait” to get back on the set.

“Yes yes I call him AB cause that’s the term of endearment we’ve all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can’t wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan,” she tweeted.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.