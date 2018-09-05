A 30-year-old traffic police constable died Wednesday after he was run over by a vehicle in Taloja area in Navi Mumbai, the police said.

The incident occurred at Nitalsar Phata (diversion) when the constable Atul Gagare was returning to the beat outpost after clearing a traffic congestion at around 5 am, a police official said.

The incident was reported by some rickshaw drivers to the Taloja traffic police.

Gagare was rushed to a government-run hospital in rural Panvel where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Police are yet to identify the vehicle that mowed down the constable.

A case has been registered against an unidentified driver.