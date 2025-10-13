A weekend trip turned tragic as three engineering students from Telangana drowned at Chirala beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district.

Tragedy at Chirala Beach: Three Telangana Engineering Students Swept Away by Strong Currents 2

A tragic incident unfolded at Chirala beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Sunday evening, where three engineering students from Telangana were swept away by strong sea currents while taking a bath, police said.

According to officials, a group of seven students had arrived from Telangana and went for a swim around 5.30 pm when the mishap occurred. “Three students were pulled away by powerful tides in the Bay of Bengal at Chirala beach while enjoying a sea bath,” said Bapatla Superintendent of Police B. Umamaheshwar.

The victims include two students from Hyderabad and one from Jadcherla in Telangana, he added. Police have registered a case and are taking preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.