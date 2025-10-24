Tragedy in Kurnool: 20 Dead as Bus Catches Fire; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims 2

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday morning. The bus, carrying 41 passengers, went up in flames near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Kurnool District Collector A. Siri said the incident occurred between 3 am and 3.10 am after the bus collided with a motorcycle, causing a fuel leak that ignited the blaze. “Out of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued safely. Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far. Efforts are on to identify the rest,” Siri stated.

She added that the passengers were asleep when the collision occurred, and the electrical wiring of the bus was damaged, trapping people inside as the doors jammed. “We are investigating the matter. The two drivers managed to escape. A control room has been set up to assist families of the victims,” she added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed sorrow, saying, “Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims’ families and the injured.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock, assuring full state support for the victims. “I am deeply saddened by the devastating bus fire near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan extended their condolences, calling the incident “deeply unfortunate” and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

BJP state leaders, acting under the directions of State President P. V. N. Madhav, visited the site to assess the situation. Authorities confirmed that the bus was completely gutted, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the fire.