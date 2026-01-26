Tricolour Is India's Pride; Don’t Divide Nation Through Colours: Congress Maha Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal 2

The Tricolour symbolises the nation’s honour, dignity and pride, but certain forces are attempting to divide society by politicising green and saffron for narrow political gains, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Monday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Congress office on the occasion of Republic Day, Sapkal urged party workers to take the Tricolour to every corner of Maharashtra and reinforce its unifying message.

“The Tricolour represents the honour, dignity and pride of the nation. Some political forces are trying to create divisions by politicising green and saffron colours for their own interests,” he said.

Sapkal stressed that both colours deserve equal respect, noting that green symbolises prosperity while saffron stands for sacrifice and honour. “The Tricolour represents the larger idea of India. Many have shed their blood for it, and even today we are prepared to make sacrifices to protect it,” he asserted.

Highlighting the role of the Indian National Congress, Sapkal said the party made immense contributions to the freedom struggle and nation-building after Independence. He added that the spirit of struggle must be kept alive to safeguard constitutional values.