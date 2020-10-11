Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home City News Mumbai TRP scam: Republic TV CEO grilled by Mumbai Crime Branch
City NewsMumbai

TRP scam: Republic TV CEO grilled by Mumbai Crime Branch

Data indicated that the three channels were tweaking ratings to get high advertising rates, a procedure that amounts to fraud.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

vikas khanchandani, republic tv, republic, channels, trp, ceo, mumbai police, racket

The Crime Branch of Mumbai grilled Vikas Khanchandani the chief executive of Republic TV in the TRP rigging case. The source of the crime branch told Afternoon Voice that the CEO of Republic was not cooperating with cops. Police said there will be no mercy shown to the culprits. efficient offices of the crime branch are investigating the case.

The channel’s CFO Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram was also summoned but he asked that it be rescheduled. The owners of two TV channels — Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema — are among the four people arrested in the case. Sundaram has said the channel had filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the police summons, which is likely to be listed soon. In a statement on Saturday, he requested the police “not to proceed with any further investigation in so far as Republic TV and its employees are concerned”.

Data indicated that the three channels were tweaking ratings to get high advertising rates, a procedure that amounts to fraud. Around 20,000 households are monitored by Hansa — an agency that placed the rating metres — and it emerged that a section of them were being bribed to run the specific channels concerned, the police said. Each family was receiving ₹ 400 to ₹ 500 a month. That data was being manipulated became clear when it emerged that non-English speaking poor households were watching English news channels. It was Hansa that filed a complaint and the investigation started thereafter, the police said.

Investigations into the television rating points (TRP) manipulation scam have shown that one of the four arrested accused, Bomapallirao Mistry, had in the last one year received a total of more than Rs 1 crore in his bank account from four-five people, the Mumbai police said.

Mistry (45), who has had no steady source of income for the past 1.5 years, through his aides paid households to watch three TV channels, police said. They have seized Rs 8.5 lakh found in Mistry’s bank locker and have also frozen his bank account, which, they say, had a balance of Rs 20 lakh. “We found that since November last year, more than Rs 1 crore came into his account. These transfers happened after a gap of every two months and each time an amount ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh was deposited. We have noticed five to six such money transfers in his account,” said a crime branch officer.

‘Forensic audit of transactions by 3 channels’, there are allegations that the arrested accused paid money to households, where people meters were installed, to watch these channels to increase their TRPs Mistry, a Versova resident, was responsible for distributing money to his protégé and another arrested accused, Vishal Bhandari, a former Hansa Research Group employee, a police officer said.

“Money came from four to five people. We are now probing them to ascertain why they transferred money to Mistry,” said the officer.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Mumbai

Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The...
Read more
Mumbai

Aarey Wah! Mumbai’s Green Space Saved; Metro Car Shed Shifted To Kanjurmarg

Hema Singh - 0
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave Mumbaikars breathable news on Sunday while addressing the state virtually he said that the 800 acres of the land...
Read more
Mumbai

Mumbai Police bust TRP racket; Republic TV among 2 other regional channels to be probed

Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai police in a sensational revelation said to have busted a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket, adding two persons have been arrested in...
Read more

Most Popular

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects, announces FM Sitharaman

Economy Afternoon Voice - 0
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a special interest-free 50-year loan will be issued to states by the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore...
Read more

China to test 9 million citizens for Coronavirus after fresh outbreak

World Afternoon Voice - 0
Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked...
Read more

Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The...
Read more

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar...
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

Why Indian mainstream Media divided into pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Since 2014, the Indian media evidently got divided into parts. There are battalions of journalists and mainstream media houses that are hell-bent on proving...
Read more

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar...
Read more

BJP subdued on Republic’s TRP scam? Republic TV to file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Mumbai police crime branch, which unearthed the TRP racket, So far Arnab racketed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death with all sorts of false claims....
Read more

Aarey Wah! Mumbai’s Green Space Saved; Metro Car Shed Shifted To Kanjurmarg

Mumbai Hema Singh - 0
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave Mumbaikars breathable news on Sunday while addressing the state virtually he said that the 800 acres of the land...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.