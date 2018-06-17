United States (US) President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Europe in July.

Trump will be in Europe for a NATO summit then. NATO is expected to hold a summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

The US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is arranging for a delegation of Republican senators to visit Moscow, following the Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, as per TASS.

Last week, Putin said he expects his meeting with Trump to be constructive.

Trump, in April, extended an invitation to meet with the Russian President.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had earlier said such a meeting is vital for improving relations between Moscow and Washington.

This will be the third time that both the leaders would meet face-to-face.

Putin and Trump first met during the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg in July last year and again met for the second time in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam in November last year.

Earlier in March this year, the two leaders held a telephonic conversation, where Trump had invited Putin to visit Washington D.C.

It is to be noted that relations between US and Russia are greatly strained due to the crisis in Ukraine, Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2015, differences regarding Russian military intervention in the Syrian civil war, and the alleged meddling of 2016 US presidential election.