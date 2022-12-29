The police have retrieved around 250 to 300 pages of chats from Sheezan’s phone from June to December but have not found anything objectionable in the text chats apart from regular conversations about food and well-being.

Reliable sources have revealed that a day before Tunisha committed suicide, her mother, Vanita Sharma, visited the sets at Naigaon and warned Sheezan Khan to stay away from her daughter.

Vanita’s statement to police revealed that Tunisha’s break-up with Sheezan a few days back had upset her so much that she had a panic attack on December 16, for which she was admitted to Lotus Hospital in Kandivali.