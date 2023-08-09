Tushar Gandhi, Teesta Setalvad and others detained ahead of Commemoration march in Mumbai

Tushar Gandhi, activist and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and activist Teesta Setalvad were stopped by Mumbai police from attending a protest march today, organisers of the event have alleged.

Gandhi was detained and taken to Santacruz Police Station, and Setalvad was asked to stay indoors, a statement by the organisers said. Freedom fighter Dr GG Parikh, now 99 years old, was also stopped from taking part in the protest, they added.

The protest, organised on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement against the British in 1942, was titled “Shanti March,” meaning peace march. A poster of the protest read, “Nafraton Bharat chodo, mohabbat se dilon ko jodo (Hate, leave India, let’s join hearts with love). The march was from Girgaon Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan.

“As I was leaving to commemorate August Kranti Day, the Santacruz police stopped and detained me, citing ‘law and order’… I am currently at the Santacruz police station,” Tushar Gandhi told a agency.

This is the first time in his life that Tushar has been subjected to such action by the police, who have waited outside his house since Tuesday night.

“I am very happy as Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba (Bapu and Ba) were also detained on this historic day by the colonial British Police… I am so proud,” Tushar Gandhi added.

He said he was not served any notice like some other Gandhians and organisations planning to go to August Kranti Maidan to mark the day, nor has he been slapped with any charges.

“I am just made to sit here… They are treating me very cordially… Apparently, it’s under the orders of the Commissioner of Police. As soon as I am allowed to leave, I shall definitely commemorate August Kranti Day and its martyrs,” he said.