Monday, October 26, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Top News TV Actor Booked For Child Pornography; 1000 Minors Were Approached By The...
Top News

TV Actor Booked For Child Pornography; 1000 Minors Were Approached By The Accused

Hema Singh
Hema Singh
- Advertisement -

child pornography, cyber crime, cyber cell, cbi, pornography, porn, sex racketA coned man who was once a child actor in some not known TV serials was running an international child sex racket from Mumbai. He has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the charges of the POCSO and IT Act.

According to the police, this 30-year-old accused who has introduced himself as an actor and casting director been contacted thousands of minors between 10-16 years of age across the United States, Europe, and South Asian countries through Instagram and enticed them towards child pornography. He used to get hold of victims’ cell phone numbers (WhatsApp numbers) and recorded or asked them to share objectionable material.

- Advertisement -

The accused then sold the content to his customers abroad through encrypted social media applications. CBI special unit conducted raids and searches in Mumbai and seized his mobile phones and laptop. A list of his customers both in India and abroad has been prepared. The accused, a native of Haridwar, had acted as junior artists in some television serials. Some model coordinators too helped him with child artist’s numbers.

Himanshu Jhunjhunwala, a model coordinator, and PR agency owner told Afternoon Voice, “There are many such conmen in this industry who take advantage of struggling actors and child artists. There are thousands of model coordinators across Mumbai and they are flooded with photos/ profiles for some break”. Many child artists grow teens while in search of work, sometimes they are so desperate that they land up working in C grade films or doing photo shoots for undergarments”. While shooting parents don’t realize about the stock footage, they just look at final prints they receive, child exploitation can stop only if these children are under the strict vigil of parents.”

- Advertisement -

Police have found, sex chats, nude videos, and objectionable content from his mobile phone sent by the victims and their known people. In return they used to receive some perks; he also had a Facebook account that was recently deactivated by cops. The accused has his personal photo studio in Andheri MHADA Colony slum.

Cyber Expert Shubham Singh said, “During the lockdown, the cybercrime cases were on rising, mainly the cyberbullying. When someone notices such circulation of pornographic material involving young children circulated on the internet in any sort shall be reported to Cyber Cell / the Special Juvenile Police Unit and Child Welfare Officer.” One should teach their children to save evidence of an abuse (harassing messages, sexually explicit pictures, or threatening texts) and not respond to them”, Singh added.

Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a scheme namely ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)’ under which an online Cyber Crime reporting portal, (www.cybercrime.gov.in) has been launched to enable the public to report complaints pertaining to Child Pornography/ Child Sexual Abuse Material, rape/gang rape imageries or sexually explicit content. This portal facilitates the public to lodge complaints anonymously or through Report and track options, said the Cyber Expert.

- Advertisement -
Hema Singh
Hema Singh

Related Articles

Top News

‘Let’s destroy the Ravana like corona’: CM Thackeray

Afternoon Voice - 0
Vijayadashami is the motivation to overcome adversity and evil tendencies. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people of the state on the...
Read more
Top News

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more
Top News

In A Huge Relief To People From Flood-Hit Areas, CM Thackeray Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Assistance

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit people in the state, including farmers. Speaking to...
Read more

Most Popular

India has become an online hosting hub for child sex material

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India has the largest number of child sexual abuse cases in the world. For every 155th minute a child, less than 16 years, is...
Read more

TV Actor Booked For Child Pornography; 1000 Minors Were Approached By The Accused

Top News Hema Singh - 0
A coned man who was once a child actor in some not known TV serials was running an international child sex racket from Mumbai....
Read more

What The Health!

Column Dr Anshuman Manaswi - 0
Hara-kiri is not a new word. The great Kalidas is infamous for cutting the same branch of the tree on which he was sitting....
Read more

Hottest DJ of India Living a Blissful life

Different Strokes Sandip Soparkarr - 0
For us humans socialising, attending various get-togethers, going for parties, festivals, celebrations, events etc play a very important role. It not only helps us...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

India has become an online hosting hub for child sex material

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India has the largest number of child sexual abuse cases in the world. For every 155th minute a child, less than 16 years, is...
Read more

Indian hospitals are large and multifaceted entities with lots of challenges

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Medical practices are very much efficient, recorded and always under control. If there is any negligence then the guilty is always brought to justice, be it some doctors, nurses or para-medical support.
Read more

Happy Dussehra Dear Readers – Celebrate The End Of Evil By The Good

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Many people of the Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Cannabis Reduces OCD Symptoms By Half In The Short-Term, Finds Study

Sci-Tech Afternoon Voice - 0
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, report that the severity of their symptoms was reduced by about half within four hours of smoking cannabis,...
Read more

Alas… Onion Prices Soar – Prices Reach Rs 100 Per Kg In Mumbai

Top News Hema Singh - 0
The common man who has been struggling in this pandemic starting from losing jobs to pay cut in salary, however, now he has to...
Read more

Maharashtra Government Will Use All Its Strength To Support Farmers

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
"Excessive rainfall has caused a very big loss of crop and agricultural land in this area. The inspection of the damaged area will be...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.