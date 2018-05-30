Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have sparked some dating rumours with three consecutive appearances.

The duo was first spotted together at the red carpet of MET Gala 2018. Following which, the ‘Desi girl’ and popstar were seen together at Hollywood Bowl, then Dodgers Stadium, and lastly, cruising on a luxury yacht – all in one weekend.

The link-up speculations have left their fans in a tizzy. Here are some of the best responses from the lot.

A fan wrote, “Just saw Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the dodger game, predicting them to be the hottest couple of 2018.”

One user tweeted a meme and wrote, “Priyanka Chopra: I’m staying single until you see a ring on my finger | Also Priyanka Chopra: *is being seen holding nick jonas’ hand and cuddling up to him*”.

One tweet read, “Honestly I don’t ask for a lot of celebrities and their courtships but if Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren’t actually dating and this is some sort of “just friends” thing, I will be so upset”.

“What is going on today? Roseanne. Andy Lincoln leaving TWD, Norman Reedus & Diana Kruger apparently having a baby & now Nick Jonas is apparently dating Priyanka Chopra! He’s like 12! WTF is going on”, read one post.

One person posted, “I went to sleep and suddenly Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (aka two of the prettiest people in the world) are “seeing each other a lot” and now Drake has a secret baby?! Twitter… You’re doing so well sweetie keep it up”.

Another fan wrote, “People hung up on Drake and his child – meanwhile I’m still shook by this Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas news”.