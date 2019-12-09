The police crime branch busted two sex rackets in Aurangabad which were functioning along the Beed bypass, arrested eight people and rescued four women on Saturday late night.

According to police, they first conducted a raid in Rajesh Nagar area of the city, where the officers have sent a dummy customer and after confirming it police raided the place and held a lady who was running this sex racket, an agent with four other people. The customers are – a 23-year-old youth from Anand Nagar, a 29-year-old man from Chikalthana, a 29-year-old resident of the Mhada colony, Aurangabad, and a 42-year-old man from Badnapur, Jalna.

After arresting the people the crime branch seized 480 bottles of liquor and cash worth Rs 1, 44,930 and, rescued three women who were involved in prostitution.

Acting on tip police busted another sex racket which was running at Yashwant Nagar of Beed bypass area and arrested two people including a woman who forced the victim into flesh trade. Later on, police have sent the rescued women to a rehabilitation center. The accused were produced before a holiday court on Sunday, which remanded them in judicial custody.