Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Announce July 26 Mumbai Morcha Over NEET Leak, Student Protest Crackdown 2

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint protest march in Mumbai on July 26 to express solidarity with students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak and police action on demonstrators.

Addressing a joint press conference, the two leaders said the morcha would highlight the “angst” of students and their parents over alleged police atrocities during recent protests and the examination controversy.

Questioning the Centre over the handling of the agitation, Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of being insensitive towards students.

“The government is ruthless, but students are no longer afraid of anyone,” he said.

Uddhav also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take responsibility for police personnel accused of assaulting students and allegedly tearing the clothes of women protesters during the demonstrations.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said he had spoken to Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi regarding the protest. He added that leaders of the Maharashtra Congress would participate in the march. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Raj Thackeray announced that the morcha would begin at Shivaji Park and conclude at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

He said no political flags would be carried during the march, stressing that the protest was intended to represent students and their families rather than political parties.

Claiming that the government had been forced onto the defensive due to the growing student movement, Raj Thackeray warned against any attempts to disrupt the demonstration.

“We will thrash anyone who tries to disrupt our peaceful protest in Mumbai on July 26,” he said.

The leaders reiterated that the march was being organised to express solidarity with students and parents over the alleged NEET paper leak and the reported use of force against protesters.

Mumbai has witnessed several demonstrations in recent days in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation in New Delhi.

The protests intensified after Delhi Police used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse thousands of demonstrators marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session earlier this week.

The July 26 morcha is expected to bring together opposition leaders, students and civil society members demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and police action against protesters.