A 28-year-old woman from Uganda was allegedly gang raped by two unidentified men late on December 23 at Pune. According to the Vimantal police, the incident took place at 12 am on Tuesday when she was returning from a hotel and was looking out for a cab to go home. At that time, a man approached her and asked her if he could give her a lift on his motor bike.

Later the accused called another friend of his and the duo took the woman to an isolated place and raped her. Police said that the woman who hails from Uganda used to live with her sister at Kondhwa.

#Maharashtra | An FIR have been registered against 2 accused over charges of abduction & rape of a 28-yr-old foreign national woman on the intervening night of 23 & 24 Dec in Yerawada, #Pune. Search for the accused is still on. — Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) December 24, 2019

As per the victim’s statement, after raping her, the accused were trying to flee from the scene. However, she requested them to drop her to the main road. On the way, when the woman saw some people on the road she yelled for help. In the hotchpot, they fell down on the road and got injured.

Later passersby helped her to reach the police station. The woman had also given the police the last four digit numbers of the accused’s motor bike.

Police have registered a case against the two unidentified men under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Further information is underway.