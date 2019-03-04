The United Kingdom on Monday expressed concern over the current India-Pakistan tensions and said that both sides should look for a “peaceful diplomatic solution”.

British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said, “I am delighted to be here in India to build on strong ties with a key partner. I was pleased to meet Indian Foreign Secretary (Vijay) Gokhale at a difficult time in regional relations between India and Pakistan. I expressed the UK’s concern about the current tensions, discussed the importance of creating greater regional stability, including the urgent need to tackle terrorism, and encouraged both sides to come together to look for a peaceful diplomatic solution.”

He said, “I repeated that the UK stood shoulder-to-shoulder with India in condemnation of the appalling terrorist attack in Pulwama”, according to a British High Commission statement.

Field’s three-day visit to India came after Indian Air Force’s “non-military”, “pre-emptive” strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

During an address at the Indian Foreign Service Institute, Field highlighted the strength of the UK-India relationship. He also spoke about the UK’s place in the world post-Brexit and the strengthening of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The Minister also visited Mumbai where he met young entrepreneurs at the ‘Fintegrate Zone’ conference to further the UK’s position as a world leader in FinTech and its place as India’s partner of choice in raising finance. He attended a multi-million-pound UK-India life sciences deal signing.