Wednesday, November 4, 2020
World

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Austrian capital Vienna

Secretary-General António Guterres is following with "utmost concern" the still-evolving situation in Vienna's city centre, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
vienna, un, united nations

According to media reports, gunmen opened fire on Monday evening (local time) at multiple locations in central Vienna. One of the victims was killed at the scene of the shootings, while a second died of their injuries. At least fourteen wounded people are in hospitals, some with serious injuries.

Members of the security forces are also among the wounded.

“[He] strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria,” the statement added.

Mr Guterres also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

‘Heart goes out to the victims’

Vienna is also host to a number of key UN offices, including, among others, the headquarters of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

In a message posted on her Twitter account, Ghada Fathi Waly, the Executive Director of UNODC, who also serves as the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) also offered her sympathies to the victims.

“My heart goes out to the victims and all those affected by this horrific attack in our host city,” she said, adding that the UN community in Vienna “stands with the people of Austria at this tragic and difficult time.”

‘Shock and dismay’

In a statement released early on Tuesday, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, also expressed “his dismay and shock at the terrorist attacks that took place in the city centre”.

The High Representative, who advocates for religious tolerance, and is charged by the UN chief with safeguarding religious sites, noted that he “unequivocally condemns the despicable crime and stresses that such acts of terror are intolerable and utterly unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed”.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

