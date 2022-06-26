Image: Agency

Activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Ahmadabad Crime Branch on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court slammed those who had “kept the pot boiling” on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The activist was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad from Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Amit Shah blamed Setalvad for giving baseless information about the 2002

An official of the United Nations condemned the detention of activist Teesta Setalvad on Saturday, saying “defending human right is not a crime”. Expressing deep concern, Mary Lawlor, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, said “Teesta is a strong voice against hatred and discrimination”.

The action came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview with a news agency, blamed Ms Setalvad-run NGO for giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.