The population of India is increasing at a very fast rate and it is believed that it will cross the population of China by 2050. Due to the increasing population, there is a huge competition for jobs within a restricted area let’s say India, where the better ones only find a job. One survey says, 2012 was the peak of the engineering era. A huge number of students took admission this year. Well, how many were qualified I still have doubt. Because it was 260 (no. of students) in the first year with me & that figure ends with 240 after the final year. 20 students didn’t clear the paper. The same paper which can be cleared & well cleared by doing a one-night study. Does our country have a rich number of organizations so that the no. of graduates we produce in a year can be employed? This is a serious problem with our country, we are just producing no. of graduates. Our government is also trying to just literate the people what should be the literacy parameter they are simply not deciding. Quality of education, Employ-ability, Balancing factor, these all are myths for our government. Here comes IIT, NIT, IIMs, I’m not saying that Excellency is only found in these institutions. But if you are going to generalize this then you will realize the reality. The question is how many of these institutions do we have? What is the % age of graduates from these institutions? A survey says, 64% of the C.E.Os. They are not satisfied with their work. They are complaining about their qualities. They are not getting that level of performance which they want. The advancement of new technology is the main reason for technology shifting. Some research says that we are still learning those things which are outdated. In upcoming years due to technology shifting the IT, techies are also going to lose their jobs.

Demand for jobs have reduced due to slow economic growth. The population is increasing at a much higher rate than that of the economy, which directly reduces the availability of jobs in the market leaving the youth unemployed. Agricultural Economy- for a long time, India had been an agricultural economy. Now, in spite of shifting from an agricultural economy to a mixed economy, a large portion of the population directly or indirectly depends on agriculture. Education- a lot of people are getting educated nowadays, which simultaneously increases the demand of private educational institutions. These institutions are not maintained properly due to lack of funds available with them and also, they follow the policy of less investment- more gains, which is ruining the educational system of India. The quality of education is thus available to a limited number of people. Skills- people competing for their degrees with a lot of marks then to they are not able to find jobs. The probable reason is they do lack the skill set required for the job. They work hard, but there is a lack of guidance and hence they are not able to achieve the same.

People getting educated in India are from poor backgrounds as a large portion of the population directly depends on the agricultural sector. These people have great aspirations when they come from such a poor background. Their parents are spending a large amount of money-making their children educated believing that one day they will earn a good return. The zeal to work hard can be seen, but there is something that lacks in them as well as government policies. Actually, India is a developing country but our present leaders are projecting it as a developed country and economy. There are many problems involved in the cause of unemployment. In India, nobody is doing in planning for the Welfare of the citizen. Now you see our Prime Minister and other Ministers are busy in the Karnataka election and they are elected for doing something else for the country as prime minister. The main reason for unemployment is defective planning and less interest in the problem of general people. Most of the departments of government are giving all the jobs on a contract basis. Most railway jobs are not fulfilled due to the policy of the present government to minimize the labor force at the minimum and giving the work on a contract basis to private companies. Near about 350000 vacant posts in railways but the government is not willing to fulfill and give recruitment to jobless people. The same thing is happening in the banking sector: the government undertaking banks running with minimum staff and the government is not willing to fulfill the vacancies. This is the problem in every government organization LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation of India, Port Trust of India, Public Works Department, education department, Universities, colleges hospitals, and dispensaries. All the departments of state governments, there are a lot of vacancies but the government is not willing to fulfill that. During the demonetization, nearly 1.5 million people lost the job permanently and they are jobless. The government is not doing regular recruitments in the defense forces, police, Coast Guard. The government is not bothered about the security of our nation and the internal security of our country. If the Government wants then there will be more than 5 crore vacancies immediately.

(Any suggestions, comments, or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])