UNI Office Sealed in Delhi After Court Order, Media Body Alleges 'Attack on Press Freedom' 2

The office of news agency United News of India (UNI) in Delhi was sealed on Friday amid heavy police deployment following a Delhi High Court order, triggering sharp reactions from the media organisation, which termed the action an “attack on press freedom”.

The sealing was carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land and Development Office (L&DO) at UNI’s premises on Rafi Marg after the High Court dismissed the agency’s petition challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

According to officials, the allotment made in 1979 was cancelled in March 2023 after UNI allegedly failed to construct the designated office building for over four decades, despite multiple notices, thereby violating the terms of the allotment.

Following the court’s order on March 20, authorities took physical possession of the land, which measures approximately 5,289.52 square metres and is valued at around Rs 409 crore. A notice pasted at the site stated that any unauthorised entry or use of the premises would invite legal action.

Police were deployed in large numbers to oversee the sealing process. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the entire operation followed due legal procedure and was videographed, denying any wrongdoing by the police.

However, UNI and its parent organisation, The Statesman, alleged that staff members were forcibly evicted without being given time to collect their belongings and that women employees were manhandled during the operation.

In a statement, UNI said the action had raised serious concerns over press freedom, while The Statesman described the incident as an “unprecedented atrocity” and accused authorities of using excessive force.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show a confrontation between police personnel and journalists, with allegations of physical misconduct during the eviction.

Officials from the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry maintained that due process was followed, including issuance of show-cause notices and multiple extensions to comply with the allotment conditions. They said UNI had neither developed the land nor fulfilled financial obligations such as payment of ground rent for several years.

The ministry further claimed that the news agency failed to finalise development plans, did not cooperate with co-allottees like the Press Council of India, and engaged in unauthorised commercial use of the property.

The court, while upholding the cancellation, observed that the allotment was conditional and that its termination was justified in public interest to prevent misuse of valuable government land.

The incident has sparked a wider debate over the balance between enforcement of land regulations and concerns related to press freedom.