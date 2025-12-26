Unnao Rape Case: Protesters Gather Outside Delhi High Court Over Suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s Sentence 2

A protest was held outside the Delhi High Court on Friday against the suspension of the jail sentence of Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case.

Holding placards and raising slogans such as “Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band kro” (stop protecting rapists), the protesters expressed solidarity with the Unnao rape survivor. Women activists from the All India Democratic Women’s Association joined the demonstration, along with activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor’s mother.

Speaking to reporters, the survivor’s mother said she had come to protest the court’s decision, stating that her daughter had already suffered immensely. “I am not blaming the entire court, but only the two judges whose decision has shattered our trust,” she said.

She added that earlier judicial orders had delivered justice to the family, but the recent suspension of the sentence had caused deep distress. “This is an injustice to our family. We will approach the Supreme Court of India, as I have full faith in it,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the release of Sengar on bail pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction and life sentence awarded by a trial court in December 2019. The court imposed strict conditions, directing that the former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA must not enter within a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence or threaten the survivor or her mother, warning that any violation would result in automatic cancellation of bail.

Despite the bail order in the rape case, Sengar will continue to remain in prison as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that matter.