To talk about teen-age suicides, it is important to first understand the teen mind. India reported about 381 suicides daily for the year of 2019, marking an increase of nearly 3.4% suicide deaths as compared to 2018, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau said. In the year 2019, 139,123 suicides were reported, as compared to 2018, which saw 134,516 suicides, and 2017 which recorded 1,29,887 fatalities. Notably out of the 1,39,123 suicides in the year 2019, 92,757 which amounts to about 66.7% were people who were married, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report.

It is a common complaint of most teen parents how their calm and predictable child turned into a rebellious and feisty teen. It happens because a child’s brain undergoes dramatic changes during the teen years, which gets their mind all muddled. To put it simply, the teen brain is not a fully developed adult brain. More than 1.39 lakh Indians died by suicide in the year 2019, 67 per cent of which were young adults (18-45 years), shows the latest data released by National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB). World health organisation says the single largest illness in the world is depression. 300 million+ people globally suffer from depression. 240 million+ people suffer from anxiety.

Dr Anshuman Manasvi says, “Most of the time we suffer from some sort of mental stress more than any other illness. For instance, if I have any other ailment, say diabetes or thyroid, if I do not consult a doctor, then my condition would deteriorate. So, if I am depressed, I have anxiety disorders, if I am on medications, if I don’t take them, naturally it won’t work. It’s no difference whether it is the physical illness of the body or the disease of the mind,”.

The NCRB report titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019’, released Tuesday shows that of the total 1.39 lakh 2019 suicides, 93,061 were young adults. Compared to 2018 numbers (89,407), youth suicides in India have risen by 4 per cent. The overall suicide figures rose by 3.4 per cent in the same time. Hanging was found to be the most common method of attempting suicide. Around 74,629 people (53.6 per cent) hanged themselves in the year 2019. On August 23, a CBI team conducted a dummy test to verify the sequence of events that led to the actor’s hanging. If Sushant’s death investigation did reveal a death by hanging, he will join the list of several other celebrities who died by suicide, including actress Jiah Khan who was also found hanging in her home in 2013. According to the NCRB report, 71 per cent of those who died by suicide due to mental illness, 64 per cent who died by suicide due to family problems, 62 per cent of those who died by suicide due to love affairs, and 98 per cent of those who committed suicide due to drug abuse and alcohol addiction were males.

The apparent reasons being reported for Sushant Singh’s alleged suicide are no less than what an ordinary person committing suicide would face otherwise. His break-up with co-star Ankita and then a love affair with Rhea Chakraborty is well known. It was also alleged that Sushant “used to smoke marijuana”. On the family front, Sushant was only 16-years-old when he lost his mother – the pain of losing a parent never really subsides. It was also alleged that Sushant wasn’t happy with his father’s second marriage. This particular allegation, however, of the bitter relationship between the father and son have been made by the prime accused and his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Apparently, Sushant was also fighting depression. His psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda told Mumbai Police during an investigation that the actor had stopped taking his medicines in June following which he suffered a panic attack in the first week of the month. The psychiatrist also revealed to the Mumbai Police that the actor had “severe anxiety, depression and existential crisis”. While it is being reported that Sushant was suffering from diseases of the mind, it’s worth noting the fact that mental illness also pushed roughly 6500 youngsters to suicide, almost an 8.5 per cent rise in the category from the preceding year, 2018.