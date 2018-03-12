US-Bangla plane carrying 71 passengers crashes in Nepal

A US-Bangla Airlines plane carrying 71 passengers on Monday crash-landed after catching fire at Nepal’s International Airport, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if there were fatalities.

The plane carrying 7167 passengers and four crew skidded off the runway while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

At least 17 people on board had been rescued, authorities said.

Nepal: A plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Airport has been closed for operations. pic.twitter.com/U7iCHKo4ej — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

“The plane caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport”, the Kathmandu Post quoted Prem Nath Thakur the TIA spokesperson as saying.

The aircraft took off from Dhaka and landed at the airport at 2:20 pm (local time).

All the flights to and from TIA have been halted after the crash.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.