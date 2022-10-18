No Result
View All Result
Home > Nation > Uttarakhand: helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; 6 dead
A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed on Tuesday. The helicopter carrying Kedarnth pilgrims from Phata.
Six people died in the crash, as per sources.
The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work.
Details are awaited.
No Result
View All Result
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.