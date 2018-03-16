20-year-old married woman allegedly commits suicide

A newly-married woman committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai in the early hours, police said.

Chhaya Ganesh Bhutiya (20) jumped off Ganesh Building in M P Mills Compound around 4.15 am, police said.

Bhutiya, who lived on the ninth floor of the same building with her husband, was reportedly depressed ever since her marriage, said a police officer.

She apparently removed the glass of the toilet window in her house and climbed the scaffolding put up outside for construction to reach the 14th floor from where she jumped, the officer said.

The watchman of the society saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted others.

Bhutiya was taken to civic-run Nair Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

Reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

M P Mills Compound also houses some police quarters.