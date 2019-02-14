Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd has bagged Rs 520 crore order from Jajmau Tannery Effluent Treatment Association for setting up a common effluent treatment plant in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Thursday.

The scope of project includes engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant along with treated sewage dilution facility for Jajmau leather cluster, Uttar Pradesh, city-based company said in a statement.

The construction of the plant would be funded under the Namami Gange Scheme and the operation and maintenance would be self-financed by the Jajmau Tannery Effluent Treatment Association.

The scope of the project is over a period of 24 months and the CETP scheme includes pre-treatment, sulphide removal, de-nitrification, two stage extended aeration and tertiary treatment consisting of clarification, quartz filtration and ultra-filtration.

The order reinforces WABAG’s position in the industrial segment and vision to create a healthier and cleaner environment, it added.