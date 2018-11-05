At a time when the state government has made a policy to levy penal charges on those over staying in the flats allotted to them, the government itself is acting benevolent on 15 bureaucrats as per the information provided by the government to RTI Activist Anil Galgali. Of those 15 officials, maximum are on deputation to the central government or are posted out of Mumbai.

Galgali had sought information from the state government seeking list of officials occupying government accommodation beyond the permitted period. The Government’s General Administration department provided a list of 15 officials comprising of 12 IAS and 3 IPS officer’s.

IPS Rashmi Shukla has been posted out of Mumbai and apart from regularising her current accommodation has given extension for her Mumbai previously allotted flat. Surendra Bagade is on appointment with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and has been allowed to retain the state government accommodation. Vinit Agarwal is on deputation with the central government and he has been allowed to occupy the state government accommodation till he receives a central government accommodation. Baldev Singh is also on deputation to central government and has been allowed to retain the state accommodation till March 31, 2019. Sanjay Chahande too is on deputation to central government and has been allowed to retain the state accommodation.

We also have officers like JP Dange and V Giriraj who have not vacated their accommodation even after retirement. V Giriraj was given an extension up to April 30, 2018. After retirement, KP Bakshi and Dilip Jadhav have been reappointed to the State Water Conservation Commission and Emergency Medical Services respectively and they have been provided extension to the allotted government accommodation.

The six officials namely, Vijay Suryavanshi, Avinash Subedar, Kailash Shinde, Kishore Raje Nimbalkar, Rajesh Deshmukh, and Milind Shambarkar have been transferred out of Mumbai and have not yet vacated the government accommodation. Milind Shambarkar was given an extension to occupy the accommodation up to April 30, 2018, and Rajesh Deshmukh has been given extension up to May 31, 2019, to occupy the accommodation.

Galgali has alleged that, the government has in the past four years made rules to increase the charges and levy penalty for those found not vacating the allotted flats after the period ends, but it is sad the government itself has been supporting and backing the officials. He also expressed regret that many officials have managed to get flats in buildings developed on government plots or some other means have been holding on the government accommodation as well. In a letter addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Galgali has questioned the intention of the government for protecting such officials in spite of making rules to recover penal charges from those overstaying in government accommodations.