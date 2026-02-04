Vaidehi Taman to Speak at 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC 2026 in Noida 2

Noida is set to host the 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC 2026 on February 12 and 13, bringing together journalists, filmmakers, academicians, media professionals, and students from India and across the globe for a two-day exchange of ideas, insights, and storytelling.

The festival will feature international documentary screenings, seminars on emerging challenges in media, and panel discussions on critical themes such as the role of artificial intelligence in newsrooms, journalism in conflict zones, social justice reporting, and climate journalism.

Day One of the festival will witness the grand inaugural ceremony, the opening of a still photography exhibition, and in-depth deliberations on the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism. Day Two will focus on media’s role in amplifying marginalised voices and strengthening environmental journalism, underscoring the press’s growing responsibility in shaping social and ecological consciousness.

Eminent journalist Dr Vaidehi Taman will be among the key speakers on Day Two. The Editor-in-Chief of Afternoon Voice, Dr Taman is widely respected for her incisive journalism, strong editorial leadership, and powerful oratory. Her address is expected to add depth and direction to discussions on ethical, inclusive, and impact-driven journalism.

The festival will also host the 9th Mahatma Gandhi National Award for Journalism and the Global Excellence Award, recognising outstanding contributions to the media profession. The programme will further include networking lunches and cultural exhibitions, offering participants a platform for professional engagement and cultural exchange.